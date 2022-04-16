Search

16 Apr 2022

Fankaty Dabo set to miss Coventry’s clash with Bournemouth

Fankaty Dabo set to miss Coventry’s clash with Bournemouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Coventry are set to be without Fankaty Dabo for their match against Bournemouth on Easter Monday.

Dabo made his 100th Sky Blues appearance as they came from 2-0 down to beat midlands rivals Birmingham 4-2 on Good Friday but pulled up after an hour and was subsequently withdrawn.

Mark Robins is therefore unlikely to risk the defender, even if the injury is not as bad as feared, with his side in action again so soon after beating Forest.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley missed out on Friday due to a positive Covid test while striker Matty Godden is out for the rest of the season with a calf tear.

Jordan Zemura will once again miss out for Bournemouth.

The defender missed the 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough on Good Friday because of a hamstring injury but Cherries boss Scott Parker hopes to have the Zimbabwe international back before the end of the season.

Junior Stanislas (hamstring) and Kieffer Moore (foot) are edging closer to a return but are still out of contention.

Robbie Brady will be pushing for minutes following his recent recovery from injury after being an unused substitute against Boro.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media