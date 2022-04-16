Search

16 Apr 2022

John Yems set to keep winning team as Crawley host Walsall

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Crawley boss John Yems could stick with a winning formula against Walsall on Monday.

The Reds secured their first away league victory for two months in Good Friday’s 2-1 triumph at Newport.

Joel Lynch made his first start since returning from injury in Wales and, having played 69 minutes, the defender will be looking to keep his place.

Crawley could make it four successive home wins when the Saddlers come to town, having beaten Rochdale, Swindon and Barrow in their last three at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Walsall were dealt a huge blow this week with boss Michael Flynn confirming Conor Wilkinson could be sidelined for up to a year.

The forward suffered a serious knee injury last weekend against Rochdale and missed the 1-0 win against Carlisle on Friday.

Wilkinson took to Twitter to reveal surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament had gone well, but it could be up to 12 months before he is back on the pitch.

Walsall are also likely to be without Lee Tomlin (groin), while defenders Rollin Menayese and Zak Mills will be hoping for some minutes.

