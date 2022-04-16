Search

16 Apr 2022

Shaun Hutchinson set to make Millwall return after seven-week absence

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 1:25 PM

Shaun Hutchinson will be pushing for a return to action for the first time in seven weeks as Millwall host Hull on Easter Monday.

Hutchinson injured his calf against Sheffield United on February 26 but returned to the Lions’ matchday squad as an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Preston on Good Friday.

Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman remain sidelined.

The pair have returned to light training following injuries but are not ready for first-team returns.

Hull have no new injury concerns but Shota Arveladze could opt to freshen up his XI after they secured their Sky Bet Championship status for another season.

The Tigers overcame Cardiff on Good Friday to guarantee their place in the second tier next season with four games of this campaign remaining.

Randell Williams is the only long-term absentee for the Tigers and Arveladze confirmed earlier this week that the midfielder is still training separately from the rest of the group.

Strikers Marcus Forss and Ryan Longman will be pushing for starting berths after being used as late substitutes in the win over the Bluebirds.

News

