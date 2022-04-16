Lincoln hampered by injuries ahead of Cheltenham clash

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is battling a number of injury problems ahead of their Easter Monday clash with Cheltenham.

Appleton was able to name only five substitutes for their Good Friday defeat at Portsmouth, with centre-back Joe Walsh among those absent from the squad.

Forward Chris Maguire will miss the final weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury.

John Marquis was recalled to start in his place against Pompey and will hope to keep his spot up front.

Cheltenham midfielder Matty Blair is set to be sidelined after missing their draw with Gillingham.

Manager Michael Duff revealed that the 32-year-old was suffering with cramp in his groin and is unsure if he will play again this season.

Midfielder Conor Thomas is likely to be assessed after playing 62 minutes against Gillingham on his return from injury – his first appearance since January 29.

Centre-back Ben Williams remains absent for the Robins with a hamstring problem.