Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could ring changes after Barrow mauling

Rob Edwards may be tempted to make changes to his Forest Green side when they host Oldham on Monday following their heavy defeat at Barrow.

The league leaders were beaten 4-0 at Holker Street on Friday, although they still have a nine-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Striker Jamille Matt played the full 90 minutes of that match having recovered from a concussion sustained against Hartlepool last weekend, but midfielder Ben Stevenson was absent with a knock.

Matty Stevens is a long-term casualty after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Struggling Oldham will be without suspended defender Carl Piergianni following his red card in the 2-0 home defeat to Northampton on Friday.

Forward Junior Luamba returned from a hamstring injury to play 70 minutes of that fixture and will hope to be involved again, while Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi both featured for the first time since mid-March.

Jack Stobbs was not involved but returned to training last week, so the winger could be in contention to face Forest Green.

Hallam Hope also missed out on Friday with a hamstring issue and could be left out again on Monday with a view to having him back for Saturday’s clash with Salford.