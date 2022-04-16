Search

16 Apr 2022

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could ring changes after Barrow mauling

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could ring changes after Barrow mauling

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Rob Edwards may be tempted to make changes to his Forest Green side when they host Oldham on Monday following their heavy defeat at Barrow.

The league leaders were beaten 4-0 at Holker Street on Friday, although they still have a nine-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

Striker Jamille Matt played the full 90 minutes of that match having recovered from a concussion sustained against Hartlepool last weekend, but midfielder Ben Stevenson was absent with a knock.

Matty Stevens is a long-term casualty after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Struggling Oldham will be without suspended defender Carl Piergianni following his red card in the 2-0 home defeat to Northampton on Friday.

Forward Junior Luamba returned from a hamstring injury to play 70 minutes of that fixture and will hope to be involved again, while Harrison McGahey and Tope Obadeyi both featured for the first time since mid-March.

Jack Stobbs was not involved but returned to training last week, so the winger could be in contention to face Forest Green.

Hallam Hope also missed out on Friday with a hamstring issue and could be left out again on Monday with a view to having him back for Saturday’s clash with Salford.

