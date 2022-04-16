Search

16 Apr 2022

Mark Selby shakes off slow start to title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

Mark Selby shakes off slow start to title defence to build lead over Jamie Jones

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 2:55 PM

Mark Selby shrugged off a sluggish start to establish a 6-3 lead over qualifier Jamie Jones in the opening session of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The defending champion looked far from comfortable in the opening exchanges of the match, which marked his first appearance at the Crucible since revealing he was struggling with his mental health.

Despite compiling two centuries ahead of Saturday night’s concluding session, Selby was some way from his best, and was reliant on a series of missed opportunities from the Welshman in order to chisel an early advantage.

Selby, 38, had come into the tournament having withdrawn from the previous two events in Turkey and Gibraltar, and admitted his participation in Sheffield had been far from certain.

The inevitable question-marks were hardly eased in a difficult first frame which Selby began with two fouls and a warning of a forfeit from referee Yan Martel if he missed for a third time.

Jones, making his fifth appearance at the Crucible, took the opener but missed the simplest of chances to extend his advantage, and Selby, despite some uncharacteristic misses of his own, moved 2-1 in front.

A break of 134 extended Selby’s advantage prior to the mid-session interval and, although Jones responded with a superb 60 clearance to black to reduce the deficit, the Welshman blew a 59-point lead in the next as he handed his opponent back the initiative.

Breaks of 73 and 129 sent Selby 6-2 in front and he should have extended his advantage, but a missed black off its spot served as a reminder that the outcome of the match was far from certain, as Jones clawed back to 6-3.

On the other table, UK champion Zhao Xintong hit two centuries and four further half-centuries as he cruised into a 7-2 lead against Jamie Clarke in a match scheduled to finish on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media