Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation

Scunthorpe will have to pick themselves up from the disappointment of suffering relegation to the Vanarama National League when they host fellow strugglers Stevenage on Monday.

A 3-0 loss at Leyton Orient on Friday sealed the Iron’s fate, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.

Luke Matheson returned from illness as a half-time substitute at the Breyer Group Stadium and will be pushing for a start, while fellow defender Mason O’Malley was also on the bench for Keith Hill’s men having not featured since mid-March due to a hamstring problem.

George Taft missed out with a stomach complaint thought to be linked to a hernia.

Stevenage are three points clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins and will be boosted by the return of Luke Norris from suspension.

The forward – Boro’s joint-top scorer this season with 11, alongside Elliot List – missed Friday’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale following his dismissal in the 2-0 win at Colchester last weekend.

List played 70 minutes against Dale having been forced off at Colchester, while midfielder Jake Taylor – who also had his afternoon cut short in Essex – played the full 90.

Defender Ben Coker had to be replaced 12 minutes from time on Friday and could be a doubt for the trip to Scunthorpe.