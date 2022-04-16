Search

16 Apr 2022

Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation

Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Scunthorpe will have to pick themselves up from the disappointment of suffering relegation to the Vanarama National League when they host fellow strugglers Stevenage on Monday.

A 3-0 loss at Leyton Orient on Friday sealed the Iron’s fate, ending their 72-year stay in the Football League.

Luke Matheson returned from illness as a half-time substitute at the Breyer Group Stadium and will be pushing for a start, while fellow defender Mason O’Malley was also on the bench for Keith Hill’s men having not featured since mid-March due to a hamstring problem.

George Taft missed out with a stomach complaint thought to be linked to a hernia.

Stevenage are three points clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back wins and will be boosted by the return of Luke Norris from suspension.

The forward – Boro’s joint-top scorer this season with 11, alongside Elliot List – missed Friday’s 1-0 victory over Rochdale following his dismissal in the 2-0 win at Colchester last weekend.

List played 70 minutes against Dale having been forced off at Colchester, while midfielder Jake Taylor – who also had his afternoon cut short in Essex – played the full 90.

Defender Ben Coker had to be replaced 12 minutes from time on Friday and could be a doubt for the trip to Scunthorpe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media