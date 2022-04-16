It feels massive – Paul Warne hails Rotherham side after morale-boosting win

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said his side put in the morale-boosting performance they needed after claiming a vital 1-0 win over Ipswich.

The Millers’ grip on an automatic promotion spot has slipped on the back of three straight losses and just one win in their previous seven games, but Michael Smith’s late winner against Town reignited their push for an immediate return to the Championship.

Smith’s goal was his 19th of the season in the league and Warne was full of praise for both the experienced striker and his Rotherham team as a whole.

Warne said: “His (Smith) performance was right up there. Maybe having the end of season do on Thursday, where he won all the awards and everyone told him how great he was, might have given him a boost.

“It was excellent and the fans were brilliant which makes a massive difference to the players.

“First half we were edgy and we didn’t make it difficult enough for a very good team. We rode our luck because they missed a great chance.

“We were very good second half. It was the result we needed but the performance we needed too.

“Some of our key players have had a dip in form. All our players have to be at their best for us to get results. The players are really chuffed.

“Overall everyone can be really proud of the performance. It does feel massive.”

Ipswich blew a big chance to go ahead in the first half when James Norwood did not connect properly from Wes Burns’ cross into the box.

Rotherham needed a better second half and started it well with Jamie Lindsay just inches away from touching home Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s inswinging cross.

Chances then fell the way of Burns, who was denied by Viktor Johansson, and Smith, who saw Christian Walton push away his goal-bound header on the line.

Smith notched the winner with 78 minutes on the clock after stroking home coolly after Wes Harding’s long throw had fallen to him in space.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, whose side have now won just once in five matches and sit 11 points off the top six, said: “I think the first half was a fair reflection of where we have been lately. I thought we gave them all sorts of problems and had the clearest chance in the whole game.

“I think they were glad to get in at half-time 0-0.

“They turned it into a game of set-plays and it was a barrage of corners and throw-ins.

“It was always going to be a really tall ask to get into the play-offs. That is down to points we have dropped earlier in the season.

“It’s about building now. It’s clear what we do very well and there are things we need to do better and improve in the summer with recruitment and coaching.”