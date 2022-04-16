Search

16 Apr 2022

Steve Cooper facing double injury concern before Forest face West Brom

Steve Cooper facing double injury concern before Forest face West Brom

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has a double injury concern ahead of Monday evening’s Sky Bet Championship clash with West Brom.

Forest’s promotion ambitions were dented by Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Luton, during which defender Scott McKenna and striker Keinan Davis both limped off.

Both men departed with hamstring problems and are being assessed, but they must be regarded as significant doubts.

Defenders Steve Cook and Max Lowe continue to work their way back from respective ankle and groin injuries.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has options as he looks to build upon Friday last-gasp 2-1 victory over Blackpool.

Bruce handed keeper David Button a start against the Tangerines in place of Sam Johnstone, who did not even make the bench as his contract runs down.

Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea and striker Karlan Grant, whose last-gasp winner on Friday was his fifth goal in seven games, were among those players who impressed as their side kept their play-off hopes alive, if only just.

Matty Phillips returned from a foot injury as a second-half substitute, but Darnell Furlong and Daryl Dike are still out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media