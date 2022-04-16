Search

16 Apr 2022

Jon Brady has a dilemma ahead of Northampton’s visit of Harrogate

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Northampton boss Jon Brady must decide whether to stick with a winning line-up or freshen things up when the promotion hopefuls host injury-plagued Harrogate on Monday.

Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki both played the full 90 minutes of Good Friday’s 2-0 victory at Oldham after proving their fitness following respective knee and hamstring injuries and Brady will need to weigh up if they can manage two games in four days.

The same goes for on-loan Leicester forward Josh Eppiah, whose return from a back problem has been carefully managed – he played 85 minutes against the Latics.

However, midfielder Paul Lewis was absent again and could miss the remainder of the season.

Harrogate’s injury problems show no sign of abating and they could be without up to 10 players for the trip to Sixfields after suffering further setbacks in Friday’s 4-1 home mauling by Swindon.

Defender Ryan Fallowfield was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a groin injury while midfielder Alex Pattison and forward Mark Beck also needed to be replaced.

Town boss Simon Weaver was already without a host of players with Lloyd Kerry and Calum Kavanagh having recently joined long-term absentees Mark Oxley, Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards on the sidelines.

However, there was some good news for Weaver with Jack Muldoon and Simon Power able to feature against the Robins after passing late fitness tests.

