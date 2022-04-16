David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby could be without midfielder David Worrall against Bristol Rovers after he missed the 1-0 win at Hartlepool following an injury suffered in the victory against Oldham.

Defender Chris Hussey made his second appearance from the bench against Pools following a back injury and will look to feature on Easter Monday.

Jake Taylor made his return from injury as a substitute against Hartlepool and will be hoping to start but Dan Jones once again failed to get onto the pitch.

Crosby has options with both James Gibbons and Tom Pett available but Tom Conlon is out for the season.

Bristol Rovers will check on the fitness of Leon Clarke after the striker pulled out during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 over Salford for an unspecified reason.

Clarke had been meant to join Josh Grant in returning to the starting line-up against Salford but his place was taken by Sam Nicholson and Ryan Loft was drafted into the substitutes, although he did not feature.

Grant had been out for two months with a hamstring injury but did not play the full 90 minutes against Salford.

Anthony Evans came on as a substitute against Salford after being out since March 19 with a calf niggle and could be pushing for a starting place against Port Vale.