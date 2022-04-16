Search

16 Apr 2022

Cauley Woodrow could return to starting line-up as Barnsley face Peterborough

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi must decide whether to risk Cauley Woodrow at home to Peterborough as the prospect of relegation looms over the Tykes.

Woodrow has not started since December 11 because of a knee injury, but the striker came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the 1-1 draw at Swansea on Good Friday.

Callum Styles could return in midfield and Jack Walton will continue in goal as Brad Collins is set to miss the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

Barnsley will be relegated from the Sky Bet Championship on Easter Monday if they lose and Reading beat Swansea.

Peterborough could also drop into League One by losing at Oakwell.

Posh have Joe Ward available after the winger missed the precious 2-1 victory over Blackburn through suspension.

Jack Marriott is in contention to start after coming off the bench to score the winner on Good Friday.

Defenders Dan Butler (ankle) and Nathan Thompson (shoulder), goalkeeper Steven Benda (finger) and midfielder Oliver Norburn (knee) remain out.

