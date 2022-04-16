Sutton could have Will Randall back for Newport clash

Will Randall could return to the Sutton side for their crucial showdown with play-off rivals Newport.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches against Leyton Orient and Mansfield through injury but has returned to training.

Fellow midfielder Jon Barden is also back in training following recent fitness issues and could be recalled having missed out on the squad which beat Mansfield 3-2 on Good Friday.

That win lifted the Us up to sixth place and they will be looking to make it a hat-trick of victories against Newport.

A 2-1 defeat to Crawley in their last match left the Exiles one place and one point below Sutton in the Sky Bet League Two standings.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott remains a fitness concern for James Rowberry’s side, having picked up a knock against Swindon last weekend that kept him out of the Crawley loss.

On-loan midfielder Jake Cain started that match and showed no issues following his recent rib injury.

Defender Josh Pask will also be hoping for selection having recovered from a hamstring problem.