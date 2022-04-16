Search

16 Apr 2022

Leaders Wigan stunned by Cambridge as unbeaten run comes to an end

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 8:55 PM

Cambridge secured a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory at Wigan to blow the Sky Bet League One title race wide open.

The U’s looked like perfect opposition for Wigan, who were unbeaten in nine league games and looking to move seven points clear at the top of the table.

But right from the off the visitors looked the better side, and they took the lead after 33 minutes when Harvey Knibbs fired past Ben Amos from the edge of the box.

Amos then had to make a fine save to keep out Adam May’s 25-yard drive, before Cambridge doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time.

James Brophy’s cross from the left was inviting and Sam Smith buried a cracking header into the top corner.

There was still time for Knibbs to wriggle his way through before shooting wide from close range.

Wigan were much better after the break and Tom Naylor pulled one back with 13 minutes to go, heading home a brilliant cross from Max Power.

Power then almost laid on an equaliser in stoppage time as Will Keane got his head to a wonderful delivery, only for Dimitar Mitov to make a stunning save.

