Search

17 Apr 2022

Barry Bannan’s spectacular finish proves decisive for Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan’s spectacular finish proves decisive for Sheffield Wednesday

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Barry Bannan’s fantastic goal proved decisive in a vital 3-2 victory for Sheffield Wednesday at MK Dons that lifted them back into the League One play-off places.

The Owls are up to fifth in the table after ending the Dons’ 15-match unbeaten run and preventing the hosts from moving back above Rotherham and into second.

Wednesday were ahead after 10 minutes when Bannan cut the ball back for Saido Berahino, whose shot slipped through the grasp of MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Bannan’s corner was forced in by Lee Gregory, making the most of some slack marking.

Bannan then added a sensational third for the Owls just before the half hour when Dean Lewington headed the ball into his path before the visiting skipper lobbed Cumming from 35 yards.

The Dons gave themselves a lifeline five minutes before half-time through Troy Parrott’s dinked finish and pulled another back through Scott Twine’s free-kick five minutes into a lengthy period of stoppage time but could not complete the comeback.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media