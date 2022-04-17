Search

17 Apr 2022

Burton midfielder Conor Shaughnessy returns from suspension for Millers clash

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022

Burton midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is back in contention for the home Sky Bet League One game against Rotherham after suspension.

Shaughnessy has completed a three-match ban following his straight red card in the recent defeat at Morecambe.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reported no new injuries after Friday’s goalless draw at Accrington, but winger Jonny Smith (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Brewers have drawn their last three matches 0-0 and are chasing their first win in six.

Rotherham will be without midfielder Mickel Miller, who could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Miller was withdrawn midway through the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Ipswich and replaced by Dan Barlaser.

On-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg (hamstring) and goalkeeper Josh Vickers (broken hand) have both been ruled out of the run-in.

Defender Angus MacDonald is available again after serving a three-game suspension.

