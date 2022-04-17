Search

17 Apr 2022

Fulham at full strength as Marco Silva prepares promotion push against Preston

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Fulham boss Marco Silva is expected to choose from a full-strength squad as his side bid to secure promotion to the Premier League with a home win against Preston.

Midfielder Tom Cairney returned from a two-game injury absence in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at Derby, which put Fulham’s celebrations on hold.

Silva reported no new injuries after the match and must decide whether to make changes after making three for the trip to Pride Park.

Skipper Cairney, Joe Bryan and Bobby Decordova-Reid were back in the starting line-up in place of Antonee Robinson, Nathaniel Chalobah and Neeskens Kebano, who are among those pushing for recalls.

Preston captain Alan Browne is an injury doubt after being forced off during the first half of Friday’s home draw with Millwall.

Northern Ireland international Ali McCann replaced Browne and could start if the latter fails to make it.

Striker Ched Evans is pushing for a start. He stepped off the bench against Millwall after missing two games due to a foot injury.

Forward Emil Riis (hamstring) will be assessed, while Ryan Ledson (knee) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) remain long-term absentees.

