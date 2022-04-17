Search

17 Apr 2022

Morgan Feeney a doubt for Carlisle against Mansfield after heart palpitations

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 1:55 PM

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson could be without defender Morgan Feeney for the Sky Bet League Two game against Mansfield after he suffered heart palpitations in the 1-0 defeat at Walsall on Good Friday.

The centre-back has undergone tests, with Simpson keeping his options open until the Easter Monday fixture.

Defender Corey Whelan and keeper Magnus Norman were missing from the squad for the Walsall game because of illness.

Simpson will check on both ahead of the Mansfield game, with Norman having suffered food poisoning and Whelan feeling unwell – although he returned a negative test for Covid-19.

Mansfield full-back Stephen McLaughlin has an outside chance of being fit as Nigel Clough’s side look to bounce back from the 3-2 home loss to play-off rivals Sutton.

Clough will check on McLaughlin along with the fitness of Kellan Gordon (knee) and Rhys Oates (thigh).

Defender Gordon is expected to sit out the game, but Oates was due to return to training and might make the squad.

Definitely out is captain Ollie Clarke, who is continuing his rehabilitation following a groin injury.

