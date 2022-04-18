The sporting weeknd in pictures

Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace.
Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick. Rangers also play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic in extra time.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.
