18 Apr 2022

Massimo Luongo could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Crewe

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Massimo Luongo has an outside chance of being available for Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash against Crewe on Tuesday.

The midfielder was ruled out of his side’s victory over MK Dons at the weekend but could recover in time.

Harlee Dean went off during the game against the Dons and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Orfa and Josh Windass remain sidelined along with Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules.

Crewe interim boss Alex Morris will be looking to build on his first win as manager, after beating AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday.

However, Morris could still be without Zac Williams who suffered an issue in the warm-up prior to the Doncaster game and was sidelined on Friday.

Otherwise the interim manager has no new injury concerns to contend with.

Morris is set to take charge until the end of the season, but is hoping for a permanent role after starting in good fashion.

