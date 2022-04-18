Search

18 Apr 2022

Ian Henderson salvages point for play-off hopefuls Salford against lowly Barrow

Ian Henderson salvages point for play-off hopefuls Salford against lowly Barrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Play-off hopefuls Salford needed a late equaliser from substitute Ian Henderson to salvage a 2-2 draw from their League Two encounter with relegation-threatened Barrow.

Visitors Barrow had the better of the opening exchanges but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

A long throw from Ibou Touray was headed away but only as far as the edge of the box, where Ryan Watson scuffed a first attempt but then struck a follow-up effort which deflected into the net past a diving Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Salford centre-back Corrie Ndaba went close to an own goal at the start of the second half, his wild volley hitting his own crossbar with keeper Tom King stranded.

Barrow did get their equaliser int he 66th minute, though, when Josh Gordon flicked a header past King from John Rooney’s near-post free-kick.

Phil Brown’s side thought they had secured the win when Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s shot beat King at his near post in the 83rd minute.

The Ammies had the last word, however, with Henderson getting the vital touch after a goalmouth scramble a minute from full-time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media