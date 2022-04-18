Ian Henderson salvages point for play-off hopefuls Salford against lowly Barrow

Play-off hopefuls Salford needed a late equaliser from substitute Ian Henderson to salvage a 2-2 draw from their League Two encounter with relegation-threatened Barrow.

Visitors Barrow had the better of the opening exchanges but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

A long throw from Ibou Touray was headed away but only as far as the edge of the box, where Ryan Watson scuffed a first attempt but then struck a follow-up effort which deflected into the net past a diving Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Salford centre-back Corrie Ndaba went close to an own goal at the start of the second half, his wild volley hitting his own crossbar with keeper Tom King stranded.

Barrow did get their equaliser int he 66th minute, though, when Josh Gordon flicked a header past King from John Rooney’s near-post free-kick.

Phil Brown’s side thought they had secured the win when Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s shot beat King at his near post in the 83rd minute.

The Ammies had the last word, however, with Henderson getting the vital touch after a goalmouth scramble a minute from full-time.