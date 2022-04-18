Search

18 Apr 2022

Colchester cruise past Bradford to secure League Two status

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Colchester secured their League Two status for another season after a comprehensive 3-0 win over 10-man Bradford.

Colchester took a 16th-minute lead through Myles Kenlock, who fired a sweet left-foot strike in off the far post after being picked out by Noah Chilvers inside the area.

Brendan Wiredu then doubled the U’s advantage in the 33rd minute when he nodded in at the far post, after Tommy Smith had headed Alan Judge’s free-kick into his path.

Freddie Sears blasted over from a good position before the break but Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George denied substitute Lee Angol.

Sears dragged a low shot wide and Bradford went down to 10 men in the 66th minute when captain Paudie O’Connor was shown a second yellow card in the space of 15 minutes, for a foul on Chilvers.

Colchester wrapped up victory when Sears curled a fine shot into the net from the edge of the area after Wiredu had picked him out, as the hosts claimed a comprehensive win.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

