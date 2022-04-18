Search

18 Apr 2022

Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood

Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Wealdstone secured back-to-back wins as goals in each half from Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah sank Boreham Wood 2-0.

The Stones led at the interval through Henry’s brilliant free-kick and Umerah doubled their lead early in the second period.

Wealdstone hit the woodwork twice in as many minutes early in the first half through Umerah and Nathan Ferguson and Dennon Lewis struck the crossbar for Boreham Wood.

The hosts took a 35th-minute lead when Henry curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards and Umerah bundled home their second in the 52nd minute.

Boreham Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Frankie Raymond was shown a straight red card for his high tackle on Jack Cook and their winless league run was extended to 10 matches.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media