18 Apr 2022

Doomed Doncaster stun Shrewsbury with fantastic fightback

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Doncaster produced an incredible comeback to draw 3-3 at Shrewsbury but still look set to be relegated from League One.

Daniel Udoh scored his 16th goal of the season after 19 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled the lead with a 34th-minute header and Shaun Whalley added a third before the interval.

Mipo Odubeko pulled one back early in the second half and Reo Griffiths set up a grandstand finish in the 77th minute before Kyle Knoyle equalised in added time to snatch Rovers a point.

Udoh rifled home after latching on to Luke Leahy’s punt and Bowman headed home his 13th goal of the campaign after a pinpoint Josh Vela cross to put Shrews in control.

Whalley added to the score in the 42nd minute, prodding George Nurse’s delivery into the far corner.

The Reds found hope when Odubeko slammed a loose ball into the net from 12 yards in the 54th minute.

Substitute Griffiths later slotted in Doncaster’s second, running on to a through ball from Josh Martin to set up a big finale.

Amazingly, Knoyle jabbed in a deserved last-gasp leveller – though it is unlikely to count for much as Doncaster are six points adrift of safety, and have a worse goal difference, with two games left.

News

