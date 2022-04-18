Search

18 Apr 2022

Tristan Abrahams on target as Grimsby strengthen play-off spot at King’s Lynn

Tristan Abrahams on target as Grimsby strengthen play-off spot at King’s Lynn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Grimsby strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the National League with a 1-0 away win over relegation-threatened King’s Lynn.

Tristan Abrahams got the goal in first-half stoppage-time when Paul Jones pushed Danny Amos’ shot on to the post but the ball fell for Jordan Maguire-Drew to cross.

Jones had already foiled Emmanuel Dieseruvwe when the Grimsby forward was through one-on-one, while Josh Coulson had cleared the ball off the line to deny Max Wright and Abrahams saw a shot deflected.

And the visitors had further chances to add to their lead after the break, the best of them in the 71st minute when Coulson made an excellent block to deny Dieseruvwe as Grimsby got numbers forward on the counter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media