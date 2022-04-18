Search

18 Apr 2022

Eoghan O’Connell hits brilliant last-gasp winner as Rochdale beat Hartlepool

Eoghan O’Connell hits brilliant last-gasp winner as Rochdale beat Hartlepool

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Eoghan O’Connell raced the length of the field to smash home a 94th-minute winner and hand Rochdale a 2-1 victory over Hartlepool.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes. Joe White whipped a delicious cross to the back post where Bryn Morris sent a cushioned volley across Jay Lynch and into the far corner of the net.

Matt Done was a fraction away from an equaliser when his lofted effort over the stranded Ben Killip hit the crossbar, Jake Hull denying Luke Charman on the rebound with a tremendous challenge.

The home side improved after the break with the introduction of Abraham Odoh from the bench.

They levelled after 61 minutes when Max Clark’s low delivery from the left was turned in by Jimmy Keohane at the back post.

Clark had the ball in the net four minutes later when he turned home Paul Downing’s header, only to be ruled offside, but Dale captain O’Connell clinched the three points when he collected the ball deep in his own half and galloped forward before hammering home from 25 yards.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media