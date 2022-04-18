Search

18 Apr 2022

Micky Mellon already focused on Tranmere’s next game after win over Exeter

Micky Mellon already focused on Tranmere’s next game after win over Exeter

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 7:55 PM

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is already fully focused on the next game despite his side’s confidence-boosting 2-0 win against Exeter.

Rovers gave their play-off hopes a welcome lift thanks to goals from Josh Hawkes and Elliott Nevitt at Prenton Park.

It was a first win in six after sliding out of automatic promotion contention.

And it dented the Grecians’ title bid as they fell five points off table-toppers Forest Green.

“Every game’s a must win,” stressed Mellon. “We’ve just got to keep going and see where it gets us.

“We understand that there are going to be ups and downs as the season comes towards its climax.

“We know we have to keep our focus, keep our heads down and keep trying to knock the results out. That’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“It was a good all-round performance at an important time of the year.

“We scored a couple of goals and keeping a clean sheet is also very important.

“Over the weekend with the very tough opposition we’ve got we knew the minimum we needed to get was four points and that’s what we got.

“We wanted six, of course we did. But we’re all right, we got a draw away from home and backed that up with a great result today.

“We go to the next game now trying to get a result in that. We’ll just keep going.”

City looked way off the pace as they struggled to handle Rovers’ game plan.

Some of their players looked lethargic, especially heading to the final quarter of the game.

But Matt Taylor refused to use the club’s heavy travel schedule as an excuse.

He said: “Some of the players looked like they were on empty towards the end of the game, which they shouldn’t have been because Tranmere had the same prep.

“That’s the mental state and where the game pushes you to thinking you’ve got nothing left.

“It’s always easier to run a bit harder if you’re ahead as opposed to chasing it.

“It was maybe a game too far for some of our personnel.

“The game wore us down and as it went on we looked more tired. That’s because of the opposition and the pressure.

“It’s rare for us to be behind, it’s rare for us to be beaten but also to be outplayed and dominated in some areas and mentally that seeped into our game.

“We hit the crossbar but we went behind to a poor goal. We started to come off second best in the moments which mattered.

“We made too many poor decisions. I have no qualms with our scoreline.

“Both goals were avoidable. The second goal was so easily avoidable, it was a frustrating moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media