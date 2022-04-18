Ian Evatt salutes ‘on fire’ finishing of Bolton substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarrson

Bolton boss Ian Evatt hailed two-goal substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson after his clinical finishing secured a 3-1 win over Accrington.

Bodvarsson struck in the 69th and 89th minutes as Bolton won at the University of Bolton Stadium for the first time in five attempts.

“He’s on fire,” said Evatt of his seven-goal Icelandic international striker made the difference.

Dapo Afolayan’s 14th of the season fired Bolton in front before the break before Australian Tokyo Olympic star, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, equalised for Accrington five minutes after the restart.

Bodvarsson’s brace sealed the points but only after Tommy Leigh had a goal controversially disallowed for offside for the visitors who also had Rosaire Longelo sent off late on.

Bolton are 10th despite amassing 67 points and losing only three games since the middle of January.

“That is title winning form,” said Evatt. “So we are heading in the right direction.

“We have different options and plans so things are looking bright. There is a lot to be positive about.

“We are a newly promoted team and 67 points with two to play is a good effort.

“We feel like we have left points out there but everyone can probably say the same thing.”

On Leigh’s disallowed goal Evatt said: “It was offside. We have had some bad decisions with offside of late but the officials finally got one right.”

Evatt also felt Longelo’s dismissal had been justified, adding: “I thought it was a foul and the referee sent the lad off which made it more comfortable for us.

“I didn’t think there were many bad tackles at all but it seemed to be a card a challenge was the rule today.”

Accrington boss boss John Coleman refused to be over critical of referee Thomas Bramall and his officials.

But on Leigh’s disallowed goal, seemingly for Sean McConville’s initial off-side, Coleman said: “We have had three explanations.

“Firstly, we were told our number 15 was offside, but we haven’t got a number 15. It is pointless me going on about it.

“We were told it was offside and then told it was a foul. I don’t know. I don’t think anyone knows. There were four big decisions in the game, but I don’t want to speak about them. Let’s leave it there.”

On his team’s display, Coleman added: “I thought it was a smashing game and smashing advert for League One.

“We took the game to them and dominated for big spells. We were unlucky but we have been unlucky all season.

“I am proud how we stuck at it. On another day we would have won.”