Jordan Slew opens scoring as Halifax beat fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield

Jordan Slew and Matt Warburton notched late goals as Halifax defeated fellow National League play-off contenders Chesterfield 2-0 at the Shay.
The hosts took the lead in the 77th minute when Billy Waters’ ball from the left was allowed by Kian Spence to run to Slew, who slotted past Scott Loach.
Warburton then doubled the advantage three minutes later with a strike that took a deflection off Curtis Weston.
Chesterfield had thought they had gone in front in the first half but Tom Denton’s header was ruled out for a foul, and Paul Cook’s side subsequently failed to take a number of chances after the break prior to Slew breaking the deadlock.
Pete Wild’s third-placed Halifax are now five points clear of fourth-placed Solihull, who earlier lost 1-0 at leaders Stockport, while Chesterfield, in fifth, are seven points worse off than the Shaymen.
