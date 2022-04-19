Search

19 Apr 2022

Lee Gregory penalty sinks Crewe and boosts Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes

Lee Gregory penalty sinks Crewe and boosts Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 10:55 PM

Lee Gregory’s fourth goal in five games saw off Crewe to move Sheffield Wednesday into the League One play-off positions and also keep alive their automatic promotion hopes with three games to play.

A 54th-minute Gregory penalty sealed a 1-0 win against the already-relegated Railwaymen, who nevertheless showed plenty of spirit under interim boss Alex Morris.

The victory also extended the Owls’ timely unbeaten run to an eighth game on a night when high-flying rivals Rotherham and MK Dons both lost and Wigan drew at Ipswich.

Darren Moore’s men started with real purpose, but two shocking early misses took the wind out of their sails for the rest of the first half.

First, Saido Berahino somehow cleared the crossbar in front of an open goal after being teed up perfectly by Jack Hunt.

Strike partner Gregory then also contrived to prod weakly wide three yards from goal.

But the former Millwall forward was not to be denied from a second free shot on the visitors’ goal nine minutes after the interval when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was tripped by a clumsy Scott Kashket challenge on the left byline.

Gregory fired the resulting spot-kick into Dave Richards’ bottom-right corner as the Crewe keeper dived in the opposite direction, meaning Wednesday have now racked up more points at home this season than any other EFL side.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media