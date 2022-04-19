Search

20 Apr 2022

Rotherham’s automatic promotion hopes take a blow as they are beaten by Burton

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

Rotherham’s push for automatic promotion suffered another blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and John Brayford secured a deserved victory for the Brewers.

Goalless in five matches coming into the game, Burton took just three minutes to open the scoring against the Millers.

A long throw-in from Tom Hamer caused problems in the Millers defence and Sam Hughes got a vital flick to send the ball into the six-yard box where Borthwick-Jackson prodded home.

Oumar Niasse should have doubled Burton’s advantage after 23 minutes when he was picked out by a sublime pass from Harry Chapman, but goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a smart save at close quarters.

Rotherham striker Michael Smith was denied a 20th league goal of the campaign in the 34th minute as Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar made a fine stop low to his left.

Burton had the breathing space of a 2-0 lead after 69 minutes when skipper Brayford thundered home a header from Joe Powell’s free-kick to make it six goals for the season.

Smith was denied a consolation in stoppage time when he crashed a shot against a post as Albion secured victory with a fourth successive clean sheet.

