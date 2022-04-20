Search

20 Apr 2022

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave club at end of year

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith to leave club at end of year

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Tony Smith will leave his role as Hull KR head coach at the end of the season.

The 55-year-old Australian, who recently reached the milestone of 500 Super League games as a coach, is out of contract at the end of the campaign, having signed a three-year deal when he joined in 2019.

A post on the club’s Twitter feed read: “Hull KR can confirm Tony Smith will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. Statement to follow.”

Smith guided Rovers to the 2021 play-off semi-finals, where they were edged out by Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR sit sixth in the Betfred Super League and are through to the last four of the Challenge Cup, where they will face Huddersfield.

