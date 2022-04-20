Search

20 Apr 2022

Dillian Whyte prepared to do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Tyson Fury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Dillian Whyte says he is “willing to do whatever it takes” to have his hand raised against Tyson Fury as the rivals finally came head-to-head before this weekend’s world heavyweight title fight.

Whyte has swerved several media obligations, including the fight announcement press conference and Tuesday’s open workouts, ahead of a bout that is expected to attract 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

But he turned up to face WBC champion Fury for the final pre-fight press conference, a cordial affair where both fighters complimented each other. Only when they stared off did tempers flare between the camps although both Fury, mandatory challenger Whyte and promoter Frank Warren cooled tensions.

“We’ve worked hard in the gym, I believe in myself and I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Whyte said. “Victory by any means necessary I’ll do that. I’m not scared to take risks, it’s nothing new.

“It means everything to fight in my home country for the world title. It’s massive.

“Me and him didn’t expect to be here, especially me. I’ve taken risks time and time and time again. I’m ready to rock and roll.”

Fury made the first defence of his title by stopping Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a memorable trilogy fight last October and the Briton insisted he has left no stone unturned in his preparation to face Whyte.

“Dillian’s a good fighter, he’s big, strong, tough, game, he’s got good punch power that’s knocked out a lot of men,” Fury said.

“He’s got a lot of experience in the fight game.

“He’s definitely a man that needs a lot of respect and that’s what I’ve given him.

“I’ve done everything I can possibly do to train for this. I’ve trained as hard for Dillian as I have for Wilder. He’ll be fighting the best Tyson Fury.”

News

