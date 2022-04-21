Ricky Hatton to return to the boxing ring aged 43

Former world champion Ricky Hatton is returning to the ring at the age of 43.
Hatton retired from boxing in 2012, his defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko coming more than three years after his previous fight against Manny Pacquiao.
“I can confirm my return to the ring,” Hatton said on his personal Twitter account.
“Join me for a huge party night – with top music acts – in Manchester on July 2. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…”
Hatton is due to meet Marco Antonio Barrera in an eight-round exhibition bout.
The 48-year-old Mexican, who was beaten by Amir Khan in 2009, last fought in 2011.
