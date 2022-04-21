Oli Cooper set for place on Newport bench against Colchester

Oli Cooper has rejoined the Newport squad for the Exiles’ crunch Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester.
Cooper has missed County’s last five games through groin trouble, but boss James Rowberry says the influential Swansea loanee is fit enough to take his place on the bench at Rodney Parade.
Fellow midfielder Robbie Willmott is out with knee ligament damage, which is set to sideline him for the rest of the season.
Victory would lift Newport, who have only won once in six games, back into the play-off places before their rivals play on Saturday.
Colchester could be unchanged after securing their league status by beating Bradford on Easter Monday.
Myles Kenlock and Junior Tchamadeu were recalled for that 3-0 victory and both full-backs impressed.
Goalkeeper Sam Hornby, on loan from Bradford, will return to the bench after being unable to feature against the Bantams.
Cameron Coxe (hamstring), Ryan Clampin (knee) and Tom Dallison (groin) could all miss out again.
