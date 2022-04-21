Search

21 Apr 2022

Gareth Ainsworth preparing Wycombe for crunch clash with Owls

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Gareth Ainsworth has described Wycombe’s clash with promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday as their biggest match of the season.

Wanderers suffered a setback last weekend when they could only draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Anthony Stewart returned from injury as a substitute and could come back into the starting line-up, with Ainsworth hoping his squad would be reinforced by a couple of fit-again players.

Anis Mehmeti and Jack Young (both foot) missed the Wimbledon clash while Lewis Wing completes a three-match suspension. Curtis Thompson (knee) has been sidelined for two months.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will check on Harlee Dean.

The defender was forced off with a minor strain against MK Dons last weekend and missed Tuesday’s victory over Crewe but could return at Adams Park.

Massimo Luongo and Lewis Gibson both returned to the squad in midweek while Josh Windass and Dennis Adeniran are back in training but this weekend is likely to come too soon.

Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa could again remain sidelined.

News

