Search

21 Apr 2022

Joe Morrell set to return to the Portsmouth side for the clash with Gillingham

Joe Morrell set to return to the Portsmouth side for the clash with Gillingham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Portsmouth could welcome Joe Morrell back into the side as they prepare to face Gillingham on Saturday.

The 25-year-old midfielder failed a late fitness test ahead of their clash with Morecambe after he picked up a dead leg in Pompey’s 3-2 win over Lincoln but could return for the weekend.

Fellow midfielder Louis Thompson has fully recovered from a calf issue and could start on Saturday.

Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe started last time out but could drop to the bench with options opening up in midfield for Danny Cowley.

Gillingham will be without Charlie Kelman for their visit to Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old forward was sent off in their 0-0 draw with Fleetwood on Monday and will now face a suspension.

Captain Stuart O’Keefe was substituted at half-time due to an injury concern and is doubtful for the clash.

Defender Robbie McKenzie was forced off in the 71st minute of the same fixture and is unlikely to play any part.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media