21 Apr 2022

Novak Djokovic comes from behind to seal Serbian Open semi-final spot

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down for the second match in a row to defeat compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and reach the semi-finals of the Serbian Open.

The world number one survived a deciding tie-break against Laslo Djere on Wednesday and found himself up against another fellow Serbian on Thursday.

Kecmanovic has been having an excellent season and held on to an early break to take the first set, but Djokovic hit back from a break down in the second and finished the match playing his best tennis of a disrupted season.

He roared as a final backhand landed inside the line to clinch a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory and set up a last-four clash with either Karen Khachanov or Thiago Monteiro.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Djokovic, who is playing just his third tournament of the year, said: “I’m very pleased that I’m not going to play a Serbian player for a change because its a very strange feeling sharing the court with your compatriots.

“They are very rare occasions when I’m able to play at home and experience this atmosphere, so I’m trying to enjoy every single moment.”

