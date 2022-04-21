Search

Adam Thompson could return from injury as Leyton Orient play host to Northampton

21 Apr 2022 10:25 PM

Adam Thompson could return when Leyton Orient host Northampton in League Two on Saturday.

The defender was a late withdrawal from Monday’s 2-1 win over Swindon with a knock.

Midfielder Hector Kyprianou will miss out through suspension, having been sent off in the win at Swindon.

Omar Beckles should start again in central defence, fresh from his match-winning brace against Swindon.

Northampton are not expecting any new injury issues ahead of the weekend trip to east London.

Boss Jon Brady has named the same starting XI for the last two matches, so could look to rotate his resources.

Shaun McWilliams has proved his fitness after a month out with a knee problem, so is expected to continue in the side.

Ali Koiki and Josh Eppiah have found full match fitness too, in further boosts to Brady’s squad.

