Search

22 Apr 2022

Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 11:55 AM

Mansfield’s top scorer Rhys Oates could return to action in Saturday’s home League Two clash with Crawley.

The forward, who has missed the last four games due to a thigh injury, has a “50-50” chance of playing this weekend, boss Nigel Clough has said.

Ollie Clarke (groin) is also being assessed, and George Lapslie can be called upon again after completing a suspension.

Kellan Gordon (knee) remains sidelined.

Crawley boss John Yems has said he may have only 15 players fit to select from for Saturday’s contest.

The Reds had a 16-man matchday squad for their last outing, Monday’s 1-0 home win over Walsall.

Kwesi Appiah and Jack Payne were the latest to join the list of absentees after sustaining injuries against Newport three days earlier.

Yems’ side, looking for a fourth successive victory, are 12th in the table, four places below Mansfield, who are outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media