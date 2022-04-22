Search

22 Apr 2022

On-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams returns for Norwich

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Norwich will have on-loan Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams available for the Premier League clash against Newcastle after he sat out last weekend’s defeat at his parent club.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean is set to play through the pain barrier with a fractured toe, while Pierre Lees-Melou has resumed full training after being forced off with cramp during the closing stages against United.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp is out with a minor knee issue, while American forward Josh Sargent (ankle) should be available again next week. Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are long-term absentees while on loan Shalke defender Ozan Kabak (hamstring) is out for the season.

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser will miss out once again and faces a race against time to return before the end of the season.

The Scotland international has undergone a second scan on the hamstring injury he suffered against Wolves on April 8 and while there is no serious damage, he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Head coach Eddie Howe has hinted he may freshen things up after hard-fought wins over Leicester and Crystal Palace in the last week, but full-back Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) are still out.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Normann, Gilmour, McLean, Rashica, Dowell, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Byram, Zimmermann, Sorensen, Springett, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Tzolis, Rowe

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

