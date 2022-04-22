Search

22 Apr 2022

Rotherham without Shane Ferguson for the crunch promotion clash with Oxford

Rotherham without Shane Ferguson for the crunch promotion clash with Oxford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

Rotherham will be without Shane Ferguson for the crunch clash with Oxford.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a foot injury in Tuesday’s defeat at Burton which will end his season, even if the misfiring Millers drop into the play-offs.

Jordi Osei-Tutu is fit after picking up an ankle knock in midweek, with Josh Vickers (broken hand) and Will Grigg (hamstring) out for the season.

The Millers will be virtually assured of promotion if they win and MK Dons lose to Morecambe, owing to their better goal difference.

Oxford have no fresh concerns as they aim to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The U’s are two points off sixth place after the midweek win over MK, a victory that saw Marcus Brown return to the fray and he will be involved again.

Sam Baldock is close to a return but will not feature in South Yorkshire.

James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson are all sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media