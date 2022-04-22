Search

22 Apr 2022

Wigan have no new injury concerns as they bid to seal promotion to Championship

Wigan have no fresh injury concerns as they go in search of the point they need to seal promotion to the Sky Bet Championship against Plymouth on Saturday.

Leam Richardson’s men picked up no new knocks or suspensions in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

James McClean (knee) remains sidelined, along with Curtis Tilt (hamstring).

Tom Bayliss (groin) is also on the sidelines.

Panutche Camara is set to miss out for Argyle at the DW Stadium.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring strain in the goalless draw against Sunderland on Easter Monday and is unlikely to be risked by Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

Joe Edwards, who missed the Easter weekend double-header with an ankle injury, had a protective boot removed on Tuesday and will be assessed by Schumacher.

Ryan Hardie featured in the game against Sunderland after recovering from a thigh injury and managed 82 minutes.

