No new injury concerns for Stevenage boss Steve Evans ahead of Tranmere fixture

Steve Evans has no new injury concerns as he looks to seal Stevenage’s Sky Bet League Two safety against Tranmere.

A Boro victory coupled with an Oldham defeat against Salford would see Stevenage secure their EFL status and they only have long-term absentee Jake Reeves unavailable for the clash.

Reeves has been out since February with a broken arm.

Evans lost his first two matches after taking charge in mid-March, including one against Latics, but has taken seven points from the last three games.

Tranmere will once again be without Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris as they serve the final games of four-match suspensions.

Both players were sent off in the 2-2 draw against Carlisle, with MacDonald handed a four-game ban for a second red card of the campaign.

Morris saw his ban increase to four games after his appeal was rejected.

Nat Knight-Percival will be assessed ahead of the trip south as promotion-chasing Rovers look to make it five games unbeaten.