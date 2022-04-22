Tom Clarke to be checked following concussion as Fleetwood face Wimbledon

Tom Clarke will be checked for Fleetwood as they face fellow relegation candidates Wimbledon.
The defender will be assessed as he continues to follow concussion protocols after a knock against Oxford
Ged Garner is likely to miss out with head coach Stephen Crainey confirming that it is likely he will stick with a similar squad to the one at Gillingham.
Paddy Lane is also ruled out through suspension after being sent off for a challenge against the Gills.
Wimbledon have been handed a boost with the return of two players ahead of their relegation clash.
Defenders Paul Osew and Dan Csoka are available after returning to training this week and could be in contention to feature.
Captain Alex Woodyard is also being assessed after leaving Easter Monday’s draw with Wycombe on crutches with a calf problem.
Nineteen-year-old forward Zach Robinson is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and Aaron Cosgrave is also sidelined.
