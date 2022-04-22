Search

22 Apr 2022

Tom Clarke to be checked following concussion as Fleetwood face Wimbledon

Tom Clarke to be checked following concussion as Fleetwood face Wimbledon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Tom Clarke will be checked for Fleetwood as they face fellow relegation candidates Wimbledon.

The defender will be assessed as he continues to follow concussion protocols after a knock against Oxford

Ged Garner is likely to miss out with head coach Stephen Crainey confirming that it is likely he will stick with a similar squad to the one at Gillingham.

Paddy Lane is also ruled out through suspension after being sent off for a challenge against the Gills.

Wimbledon have been handed a boost with the return of two players ahead of their relegation clash.

Defenders Paul Osew and Dan Csoka are available after returning to training this week and could be in contention to feature.

Captain Alex Woodyard is also being assessed after leaving Easter Monday’s draw with Wycombe on crutches with a calf problem.

Nineteen-year-old forward Zach Robinson is out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and Aaron Cosgrave is also sidelined.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media