Junior Stanislas out for rest of season as Bournemouth face promoted Fulham

Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the rest of the season, including the visit of Fulham on Saturday.
The 32-year-old has been dealing with injury problems throughout the campaign, but has been ruled out with a new back issue.
Jordan Zemura also remains absent with a hamstring problem.
The final squad member unavailable for manager Scott Parker is Keiffer Moore with a foot problem.
Fulham manager Marco Silva has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to the south coast.
However, Silva could choose to stick with the same side who comfortably beat Preston 3-0 to secure promotion on Tuesday as they look to push for the league title.
If he does decide to make changes he could rotate Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid.
A win for Fulham against former manager Parker’s side would edge them closer to the league title.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.