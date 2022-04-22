Search

22 Apr 2022

Junior Stanislas out for rest of season as Bournemouth face promoted Fulham

Junior Stanislas out for rest of season as Bournemouth face promoted Fulham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 4:55 PM

Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the rest of the season, including the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has been dealing with injury problems throughout the campaign, but has been ruled out with a new back issue.

Jordan Zemura also remains absent with a hamstring problem.

The final squad member unavailable for manager Scott Parker is Keiffer Moore with a foot problem.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to the south coast.

However, Silva could choose to stick with the same side who comfortably beat Preston 3-0 to secure promotion on Tuesday as they look to push for the league title.

If he does decide to make changes he could rotate Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

A win for Fulham against former manager Parker’s side would edge them closer to the league title.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media