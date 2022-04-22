Tommy Rowe could miss out again for Doncaster

Doncaster are likely to be without Tommy Rowe for the visit of Burton on Saturday.

The 33-year-old winger has been dealing with a groin injury for several weeks and will see a specialist to find out the extent of the problem.

Boss Gary McSheffrey is waiting on the fitness of centre-back Ro-Shaun Williams, who has been carrying a shoulder injury.

Defender Cameron John has been out for most of the season but could return to action in a game which will see Rovers relegated if they fail to win.

Burton may be without the services of Harry Chapman for the Sky Bet League One contest.

The 24-year-old midfielder limped off in the 54th minute of their 2-0 victory over Rotherham on Tuesday and could miss out this time around.

Conor Shaughnessy returned off the bench from a three-match ban in that fixture and could feature again.

The Brewers have not conceded in their last four games.