22 Apr 2022

Oldham defender Carl Piergianni to miss out on reunion with former club Salford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Oldham defender Carl Piergianni will miss out on a reunion with former club Salford in League Two on Saturday.

The centre-back was shown a red card against Northampton last week and will serve the second match of his three-game ban when his old team visit Boundary Park.

Latics are in desperate need of a win and sit four points from safety with only three matches left, but may be without Junior Luamba and Tope Obadeyi again.

Jack Stobbs returned for Monday’s 2-0 loss at Forest Green and Hallam Hope will be checked on.

Salford are equally in need of points ahead of the local clash, with the play-offs still in sight.

Boss Gary Bowyer has no new injury concerns but has taken the cautious approach with a number of players close to a return.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny have taken part in training over the last week and yet a lack of match fitness could see them miss out.

Salford endured a frustrating Easter but are currently ninth and only three points outside of the top seven.

