Oldham defender Carl Piergianni to miss out on reunion with former club Salford

Oldham defender Carl Piergianni will miss out on a reunion with former club Salford in League Two on Saturday.
The centre-back was shown a red card against Northampton last week and will serve the second match of his three-game ban when his old team visit Boundary Park.
Latics are in desperate need of a win and sit four points from safety with only three matches left, but may be without Junior Luamba and Tope Obadeyi again.
Jack Stobbs returned for Monday’s 2-0 loss at Forest Green and Hallam Hope will be checked on.
Salford are equally in need of points ahead of the local clash, with the play-offs still in sight.
Boss Gary Bowyer has no new injury concerns but has taken the cautious approach with a number of players close to a return.
Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny have taken part in training over the last week and yet a lack of match fitness could see them miss out.
Salford endured a frustrating Easter but are currently ninth and only three points outside of the top seven.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.