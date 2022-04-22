Accrington will face Lincoln in League One without suspended Rosaire Longelo

Accrington will face Lincoln on Saturday without Rosaire Longelo.

The 22-year-old defender received a straight red card after 82 minutes against Bolton for a challenge on Aaron Morley.

It remains unclear whether midfielder Harry Pell will be fit enough for the weekend as he recovers from a foot injury.

Joe Pritchard dropped to the bench last time out but the midfielder could return to the starting XI.

Lincoln are dealing with a number of injury issues as they prepare to travel to the Wham Stadium.

Defender Joe Walsh is a doubt once again after missing out on Monday’s 3-0 win over Cheltenham and striker Chris Maguire is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

John Marquis dropped back to the bench last time out but will hope to feature against Accrington.

The Imps have only had five substitutes available to them for their last couple of games and the situation against Accrington may be the same again.