22 Apr 2022

Manchester City to check on three defenders ahead of home clash with Watford

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Manchester City will assess the fitness of three defenders before Saturday’s Premier League visit of Watford.

Centre-backs John Stones and Nathan Ake picked up knocks in the midweek victory over Brighton.

Right-back Kyle Walker is nearing a return after two matches out with an ankle problem but he may not be risked ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Visiting Watford remain without forward Cucho Hernandez, who could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring issue.

Defender William Troost-Ekong could return this weekend. The Nigeria captain has not played for the Hornets since New Year’s Day but returned to training following a hamstring strain this week.

Francisco Sierralta (calf) and Samuel Kalu (ankle) are both set to miss out again for the relegation-threatened side.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer,  Lavia, McAtee, Jesus.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Bachmann, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Etebo, Gosling, Cleverley, King, Masina, Sema, Elliot, Kayembe, Forde,

